Happy ending for abandoned kittens

WHEN Tegan Seath heard the story of how 18 kittens were dumped in a box, she knew she had to give one a good home.

Nine-week-old Bilbo was among a group of kittens that were left out the front of a closed vet clinic in sweltering heat last year.

They were suffering from dehydration, malnutrition, cat flu and severe conjunctivitis, but have since made a full recovery thanks to the volunteers at Capricorn Animal Aid (CAA).

READ: HOW THESE 18 KITTENS MADE A MIRACULOUS RECOVERY

The plight of these animals touched the self-confessed "crazy cat lady", who said she couldn't understand how someone could abandon them.

"I think just the fact they were just treated like they were," she said.

"They were just left on the door step, I don't understand how people can do that.

"It's cruel."

Kittens: CAA is looking for a home for kittens.

The CAA held an adoption day at Petstock Rockhampton today to find homes for their "special 18" and managed to find them all homes.

Tegan already has two pets, but said Bilbo's great personality made him a perfect fit for her household.

Kerryanne Pederick, Dr Shivana Seemungal-Dass and Katarina Pederick with kittens Diddy, Maree, Yang and Ying. Allan Reinikka ROK130117akittens

"We've got another cat called Ghandi and we've got a red heeler called Clifford," Tegan said.

"He's (Bilbo) pretty good, he's actually just having a little bit of play with the puppy right now.

"He's really outgoing.

"He's really curious and stuff, since I've brought him home he's explored the whole place... he's a great little fella."

READ: 32 KITTENS DUMPED IN ONE WEEKEND

Tegan has always had a soft spot for animals and urges people to find space in their hearts for foster animals.

"I'm a bit of a self confessed crazy cat lady," she said.

"I just wanted to give one of them a good home.

"They have such a good nature and it's good to be able to provide them with a good home, especially if they've been mistreated early on in their life.

"Give them a chance."

The Capricorn Animal Aid are always looking for more donations, volunteers, foster carers and people to adopt their animals.

To help, visit http://www.capricornanimalaid.org.au.