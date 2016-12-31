34°
Hard work pays off for Luke after receiving an OP1 and QUT Academic Scholarship

Amy Haydock | 31st Dec 2016 10:25 AM Updated: 11:13 AM
Yeppoon State High School student Luke Anderson has received an OP1 and a scholarship at QUT.
Yeppoon State High School student Luke Anderson has received an OP1 and a scholarship at QUT.

LUKE Anderson is the perfect example of what you can achieve if you put your mind to it.

The former Yeppoon State High School teen said it was a strict study regime in Year 12 that made all of the difference to receiving an OP score of one this year.

Although he claims he was never super smart, the humble young man put in the hard yards to learn as much as he could, which paid off.

Not only getting an OP1, Luke has also received an Academic Scholarship for $30,000 during his dual degree at QUT (Queensland University of Technology) in Brisbane.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin yesterday about the good news, the 17-year-old said he was looking forward to the next chapter of his life at uni.

"I'm doing a dual degree in a Bachelor of Science and Maths," Luke said.

"I'll be doing science and maths courses, mostly in physics, I want to hopefully become a research scientist."

Environmentally aware from a young age, Luke said he really started to enjoy the science and maths subjects in Year 12, pushing him to study hard the entire time.

"It's (energy alternatives) something that really interested me in high school," he said.

"I was pretty much an average student but I put so much time to it this year," he said.

"I would get home at 5pm (after catching the bus from Yeppoon to Rockhampton each day), and then get straight into my study."

Luke said the scholarship would help with living costs, as well as give him other academic advantages including an accelerated program of study and early access to research opportunities.

"It also helps me get in touch with employers and things like that," he said.

Topics:  op 1 yeppoon state high school

