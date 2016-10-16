Hard working volunteers honoured with awards

HARD WORK HONOURED: Cr Neil Fisher and Rockhampton Region SES Unit members Darren Barnicoat, David Sealy, Chris Baartz, Leon Burt and Eddie Cowie won the award for Regional Operational Response of the Year.

WHEN natural disasters hit, they're the "orange angels” who pick up the pieces.

But the State Emergency Service does much more than just respond to wild weather events.

These efforts were recognised with several awards presented to volunteers yesterday.

The Rockhampton Regional SES unit was honoured with the award for the Regional Operational Response of the Year for their efforts assisting police on several high-profile evidential searches in the area with the Queensland Police Service.

Rockhampton and Livingstone SES controller Eddie Cowie said the service was involved in daily operations relating to land searches, traffic control or rescues.

Last year, thousands of Queenslanders volunteered for 900,000 hours in the SES.

In this region, there are 150 volunteers covering Gracemere, Mount Morgan and Rockhampton.

"For me, I'm particularly proud to wear the uniform,” Mr Cowie said.

"It's really about the partnership between Local Government and State Government that supports our community.

"The other aspect we need to remember are the people who are prepared to put the time up and the families.

"We often acknowledge the families and the businesses that allow their loved ones or their employees the time off to get back into the community.

"Whatever emergency or event it may be, there are certainly a lot of people who work behind the scenes.”

Councillor Tony Williams said the award honoured the dedication of volunteers.

"It's a huge pat on the back and recognition of things they do throughout the year,” he said.