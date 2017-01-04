Harris Scarfe reveals Rocky opening date

Marney Rackley and Ashlea Gessell from Harris Scrafe display the latest fashions that can be purchased in store. Harris Scarfe has started advertising for staff with call outs for the store manager and assistant store manager put out so far.

STOCKLAND Rockhampton has revealed work on a new department store will commence next week.

The shopping complex has confirmed what The Bulletin reported last week - that Harris Scarfe is coming to Rockhampton.

Stockland Rockhampton has announced that the department store, which sells items from over 50 brands, will have a grand opening in April.

The new department store will be a great addition to the region, offering customers quality global and Australian brands at low prices across homewares, kitchenware, apparel and manchester.

"We are very excited to welcome Harris Scarfe to Stockland Rockhampton. It will join a strong stable of over 180 retailers in centre,” Stockland Rockhampton Centre Manager Andrew Provan said.

"As one of Australia's longest-trading department stores, Harris Scarfe has a strong reputation for offering great brands at great prices. We believe Harris Scarfe will fill a gap in the current Rockhampton retail market and we look forward to introducing this exciting new department store to our customers.”

The department store will offer over 50 well known international and Australian brands including Scanpan, Tefal, Breville, Sunbeam, Sheridan, Tontine, Linen House, Fila, Bonds, Berlei, Triumph, Puma, Hush Puppies, Van Huesen, Tosca and Simply Vera, Vera Wang. Harris Scarfe will occupy 2,313 square metres of retail floor space next to The Reject Shop.

"2016 was an exciting year for Stockland Rockhampton with a number of great new brands joining the centre, including Rockwear and the combined EB Games and Zing Pop Culture store,” Mr Provan said.

"We also launched The Terrace dining precinct offering customers a new place to meet, eat and socialise.”

"We're proud to be bringing new retailers to Central Queensland and look forward to continuing the momentum this year to create an even more exceptional retail experience for our customers.”