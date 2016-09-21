Have a Good Brew Chat with Erin

Erin Dunne in front of her artwork at the Rockhampton Art Gallery

ROCKHAMPTON Art Gallery's Good Brew Chats are the perfect excuse to enjoy morning tea while learning a bit more about art from a range of different speakers, in a friendly environment.

The next scheduled Good Brew Chat, on Tuesday October 4, is set to deliver an insight into the practice of local artist and arts educator, Erin Dunne.

Erin's Love Letters to Central Queensland is on show as the inaugural exhibition in the gallery's newly created Merilyn Luck Gallery for Central Queensland artists.

Inspired by the drawings of Queensland artist Lloyd Rees, Dunne explores place with a drive to draw the familiar and often overlooked scenes that make up our everyday lives.

Her Good Brew Chat will investigate what inspired her to become something of a tourist in her own city and what she has discovered in the process.

"Whether the work depicts the sweeping landscape of my parents' cattle property near Duaringa or a vignette of an overlooked but intriguing nook in our city, it is my hope that the viewer will find joy in recognising places familiar to them while being compelled to consider them afresh, as I have been," she said.

It is clearly a theme that resonates with the Central Queensland community with the exhibition selling out within 24 hours of opening.

Friends of Rockhampton Art Gallery President Rob Hughes said during the last four years of the Good Brew Chats they've hosted speakers from state and national art institutions, local and national artists and a variety of local experts.