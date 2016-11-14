Have you seen the 'Bogan with a Slogan'?

Chris Horton, aka the Bogan with a Slogan is on a tour from Gracemere to Darwin.

HAS anyone seen a man wearing nothing but underpants cycling his way across Central Queensland?

The Bogan with a Slogan claims to be a one man crusade, peddling his Shut the Gate (anti mining) message across the region.

We received this photo yesterday showing our fearless campaigner having a spell outside the Rubyvale Caravan Park (we hope he had applied plenty of sun screen).

"Bogan with a Slogan' tour - Gracemere to Darwin" was all we were told in in the caption.

After a bit of digging around we discovered the BWAS was none other than Christopher Horton, whose Facebook page presents him as a 'bogan' from Goovigen with a degree in literature from CQUniversity.

Christopher has written into us previously about environmental issues and it is clear he is passionate about the earth.

We have been unable to get in contact with Christopher, but if you've seen him around, drop us a line and send in a photo so we can plot his progress.

The Lock the Gate Alliance is a national grassroots organisation made up of over 40,000 supporters and more than 250 local groups who are concerned about unsafe coal and gas mining.