Have you seen this missing Central Queensland man?

POLICE are searching for a man reported missing from a Central Queensland town.

Aaron Flynn, 29, was last seen leaving an address on Keilambete Rd, Rubyvale, on Friday, November 11.

He was travelling in a black Volvo station wagon with Queensland registration 588 HBL.

Police say Mr Flynn hasn't been seen or made contact with anyone since this time.

There are concerns for his welfare as this behaviour is described as being out of character.

He is Caucasian, about 180cm tall with a proportionate build and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Mr Flynn is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.