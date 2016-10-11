Having a laugh to help mental health

HAT TRICK: Lisa Yasso, Robyn Ferris and Nardia Harvey from The Rock's Gladstone branch.

Mental health can be a scary topic to talk about, but one local business is bringing some joy to the situation, donning silly hats for a good cause.

Last Friday, each of the seven The Rock branches throughout Central Queensland took part in Australian Rotary Health Hat Day.

The financial and insurance services provider had merchandise for sale and were accepting donations to assist in the initiative which aims to raise money for mental health research.

Joshua Pearce, Maria Kananghinis, Justin Stewart and Peter Perna. Contributed

The Rock's chief executive officer Paul Herbert was eager to help Australia shine a light on mental illness and increase funding for this community health issue.

He was more than happy to put on a silly hat and help the cause.

"Hat Day is about more than just fundraising, it's about promoting the discussion and bring mental health to the front of our minds,” Mr Herbert said.

"It's a fun way to get involved and we encourage everyone to jump on board.”

Celeste Elder, Karen Maloney, Lisa McMahon and Jodie Hare. Contributed

Every year one-in-five Australian's are affected by mental illness, including anxiety and depression.

The Rockhampton Rotary Club supplied the branches with pins and ribbons with all proceeds going directly to mental health research.

This is just one of the ways Australian Rotary Health is helping raise funding for metal health.

They are the largest not-for-profit funders of mental health research and have contributed more than $33 million towards health research projects in areas such as alzheimer's, arthritis, diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, heart disease and spinal injury.

Another Rotary initiative, the Rocky River Run has raised over $100,000 in the past eight years.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline 24/7 on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 24/7 on 1300 22 4636.

Self Care

A self-care plan can help you enhance your mental health and well-being