RURAL FIRE BRIGADE: Barcaldine/Emerald Rural Fire Service Area Training and Support Officer Alan Johnson with a Rural Fire Service fire truck.

BREAKING: FIRE CREWS are on scene tonight, putting out a hay truck fire on a Central Queensland highway.

A rural fire brigade crew is on the scene of the blaze on the highway west of Gogango.

Initial reports suggest the load of hay bales is well alight but off the highway.

There is no grass fire.