36°
News

"He grabbed me by the throat and held me against the wall.”

Sherele Moody
| 18th Jan 2017 6:18 AM
Domestic violence survivor Kerri endured seven years of physical and emotional abuse.
Domestic violence survivor Kerri endured seven years of physical and emotional abuse. Sherele Moody

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DOMESTIC violence survivor Kerri stared death in the face 13 years ago.

One evening, as her children slept nearby, her then partner wrapped his huge hands around her slim throat, crushing her windpipe as he pinned her against the wall.

After enduring seven years of emotional and physical torment, Kerri decided that if she survived this attack it was the last time her abuser would hurt her.

"He pushed me over a small divider wall and I yelled for him to stop,” Kerri said of the terrifying few minutes in which she believed she would die.

"That's when he grabbed me by the throat and held me against the wall.

"My mother instinct kicked in - it was fear for my children, it was fear that he was going to kill me and my children would not have a mother.”

Struggling to breathe and no match for his brute strength, Kerri said her mind went into overdrive.

"Everything was rushing through my head, I was in my parents' house and I was thinking mum and dad were going to come home and find me dead.

"They were going to get a phone call that he had killed me.

"There were a million thoughts in such a short time - it's just one after the other.

"There's a lot of disbelief and your thinking is 'He's going to kill me, why is he doing this?'.”

When Kerri's abuser let her go and ran off after their children started crying and screaming, the terrified mum contacted police and a domestic violence order was placed on him.

Kerri has since re-partnered and is completing a masters in social work with the aim of using her knowledge and experience to help domestic violence victims.

She said the Queensland Government's decision to add non-lethal strangulation to the criminal code was long overdue acknowledgment that this type of assault could be deadly.

"The research is really quite clear that strangulation leads to murder,” Kerri said.

"If you're strangling someone, you're trying to kill them.”

  • For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  domestic violence strangulation

EXCLUSIVE: Rockets could be launched from Rocky by 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Rockets could be launched from Rocky by 2018

The region could be exploring space by 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Investors splash millions across Rocky

A strip of shops on Musgrave St recently sold for $1.6M.

Southern investors swoop into Rockhampton

REVEALED: Unique new business opens on Coast

LOCAL FAMILY FOCUS: Chef Amber with husband and manager Cameron Kinsey and chef Kirsten Janes at Whisk in Yeppoon which officially opened on Friday.

New cafe has a personal touch

$500,000 road works project now down the drain

Brooks St is due for an upgrade with poor drainage posing road and public safety issues.

Site poses 'serious safety issue' with one car crashing into a post

Local Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Rockets could be launched from Rocky by 2018

The region could be exploring space by 2018

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Harry keen to take on Kiwis

NATIONAL HONOURS: Rockhampton touch players Harry Griffin and Lachlan Crow will represent Australia in the Youth Trans-Tasman Series.

Rocky reps primed for Youth Trans-Tasman Series

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

NITELIFE: Were you snapped out and about this weekend?

L-R Garry "Jonathan Hair” Smith and Isabella Higgins at the Ginger Mule. Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

See who was out and about in Rockhampton over the weekend

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to the weekend

Check out the LEGO this week

Looking for something to do? There's plenty happening in the region

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

ARIANA Grande sent Twitter into a tizzy when she declared herself “the hardest working 23-year-old human being on Earth.”

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades Dornan on why he hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Stop Searching... I’ve found it!!!

222 Stones Road, Woodbury 4703

House 3 2 8 $775,000

Enjoy peaceful rural living on 25 acres overlooking the Byfield Range! 290m2 home with spacious living areas and newly renovated for comfortable modern living.

Potential, Price and Position!

155 Wooster Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $210,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity! First time offered to the market is this low maintenance home situated in Berserker, with only walking distance to local shops...

Lazy Sundays By The Pool!

12 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $429,000

With large open spaces, modern plan, and vibrant bright colours, this lowset rendered home offers 4 bedrooms, main having walk-in robe and ensuite, functional...

Neat, Tidy and Convenient

6 Lorrikeet Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Nestled in a cul de sac street in Norman Gardens is where you will find this spacious home hiding. The property offers loads of space and you will appreciate this...

Prime Real Estate in superb Location!

159 Fitzroy Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Conveniently located close to Shopping Centres, CQ Tafe, Sporting facilities, Gyms, Restaurants and Hotels, this suburb of Rockhampton is rapidly growing. Only 2...

Express Sale Required on 110 Acres!!

233 Bondoola Road, Bondoola 4703

3 2 4 $490,000

If you are seeking the rural lifestyle without the hefty price tag then this is sure to be on the list. • Neat steel frame home • 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins &...

Immaculately Presented In a Quiet Cul-De-Sac

59 Evans Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $189,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home is located on 690 m2 in a quiet north side cul-de-sac within walking distance to the CBD. -3 Bedrooms and study -Renovated...

Grand Design in Forest Park

11 Frangipani Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 5 $649,000

This spectacular home offers superior living for those in search of a discerning lifestyle. Features include: -Stylish monochrome kitchen appointed with stainless...

ENDLESS POTENTIAL!

29 Elizabeth Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 2 $199,000

Look no further than this high set, two bedroom home with sleep out situated on a large 2,023m2 block. Featuring: * Spacious kitchen, lounge and dining areas *...

Build by the Beach…

9 Fishermans Lane, Emu Park 4710

Residential Land Build your home by the beach at this fantastic block of land ... $169,000

Build your home by the beach at this fantastic block of land in Tanby Point Estate! Enjoy walking distance to Emu Parks beautiful beach and wonderful sea...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

EXCLUSIVE: Investors splash millions across Rocky

A strip of shops on Musgrave St recently sold for $1.6M.

Southern investors swoop into Rockhampton

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!