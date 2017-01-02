He had a wheelie big finish to a huge New Year's Day

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

EMERGENCY services yesterday responded to a report of a male person wrapped in a sheet, lying in a wheelbarrow, being pushed down a North Rockhampton street by four men.

A concerned witness called the incident in saying the wheelbarrow had been reportedly parked behind a tree in Geaney St, Norman Gardens.

It's believed a party was going on in the street.

Attending police said the male in the wheelbarrow was very drunk but was conscious and breathing.

The situation was assessed and it determined the wheelbarrow passenger was a victim of a "really big” News Years Day celebration, but was otherwise fine.