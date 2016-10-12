Headspace wants you to know you're not alone

SOMETIMES acknowledging you need help and reaching out is the hardest part, but on Headspace Day young Australians around the country were reminded help is always available.

Yesterday was the inaugural national Headspace Day raising awareness to ensure every young Australian knows how to get help for mental health issues regardless of where they live.

Minister for Health Sussan Ley said getting help during the early stages of mental illness can reduce its duration and impact.

"Approximately one-in-four young people aged between 16-24 years may experience mental illness at some point in their young lives.

"Our job is to ensure that young people know that help and support is available,” Minister Ley said.

"Headspace has been a vital part of the Australian Government's preventative health services for the last ten years, providing teenagers and young adults with affordable, youth-friendly mental health services through the Headspace network.

"During that time, Headspace and the free confidential online and phone service Headspace have provided support and advice to more than 260,000 young people.

"This annual day provides a great opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of early intervention in our mental health, and I congratulate Headspace for its new initiative.”

As well as providing mental health services, Headspace also offers a range of additional advice and support services to young people on physical health, work and study support and alcohol and substance abuse.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline 24/7 on 131114 or Beyond Blue 24/7 on 1300224636.