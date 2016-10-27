Hear Zac's explosive sound at Giddy Goat on Saturday

DJ Zac Waters will play at the Giddy Goat on Saturday night.

ZAC Waters is a born-musician who grew up listening to Pearl Jam, Led Zeppelin, Cake and the Barbie Pool Party mixes, but only found his Electronic Dance Music calling a short two years ago.

Since then, Zac, now 19, has managed to make very noticeable waves all over the world with his stunning plethora of remixes and originals and self-created dance music sub-genre 'Meltrance' -a sound that incorporates elements of the globally recognised Melbourne Bounce sound and Trance music.

You can see for yourself this weekend, when Zac sends the turntables spinning at the Giddy Goat on Saturday.

This genre-defining musical genius set the standard with his first releases, with 'Decimate' hitting #63 on the Beatport overall charts and 'Life & Death' sky-rocketing to #10 -ultimately leading to his first international debut in Sanremo, Italy in 2013 and Seoul in South Korea in 2014.

Boasting an obvious knack for creating masterpieces, Zac gained the attention of Universal Music, sourcing him to remix for Will.i.am after his Meltrance collaboration with Who Killed Mickey 'Fly Away' hit #11 Progressive House Beatport Chart and #86 overall.

In addition to these successes, Zac gained support from a number of renowned artists, including Will Sparks and Laidback Luke.

Despite this musical colloboration being originally released as a free download, itwas re-released on Onelove -a venture that saw it hit #21 in the Australian Aria charts.

After listening to his ever-growing discography of original releases, you begin to quickly realise that Zac is no ordinary musical talent.