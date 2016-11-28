Heartbroken sister abandons search for missing brother

BREAKING: The heartbroken sister of missing Caloundra man Aaron Flynn has abandoned her personal search for him, admitting there is nothing more she can do but hope for the best.

Renee Napthali has been involved in the search for her 29-year-old brother since he disappeared while driving to a family funeral in Charters Towers more than two weeks ago.

She spent the past weekend working with an Aboriginal tracker in the rugged bushland area around Rubyvale, where Aaron's car was found, but says no new leads were discovered.

"We keep running into dead ends everywhere," she said.

"It's like he just disappeared from that point near his car. The tracker believes he may have been picked up by someone."

Mr Flynn disappeared after his car ran out of petrol on the 1300km drive from Caloundra to Charters Towers.

He left home on the morning of Friday, November 11, but ran out of fuel near Rubyvale, where his abandoned car was found a week later.

It appears he slept in the car overnight before setting out to walk the 7km back to the village.

A passing motorist who was the last person to see Aaron said he was walking beside the road with a red jerry can and blue and white esky shortly before 6am.

Ms Napthali said she would fly home tonight and leave the investigation in the hands of police.

"We have to head home to get on with our lives," she said.

"Our kids need us and Aaron's daughter needs us.

"We've done everything we can so we'll just leave it to the police now and hope they find something in the weeks ahead.

"We need to know what happened to Aaron but all we can do for now is go home, try and get on with things and hope for the best."

Ms Napthali said she would wait a while before considering the last resort of bringing in a dog that is trained to find human remains.