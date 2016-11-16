HEARTFELT PLEA: 'I just want my mum's quilt back'

Dianne Kershaw shared this photo of her late mother and family quilt, which she is desperate to find after mistakenly donating to Vinnies, Rockhampton.

A HEARTBROKEN daughter is desperate to find a beloved family posession which was mistakenly donated to Vinnies, Rockhampton.

Dianne Kershaw put the call out on Facebook to her friends around Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Emu Park "or anywhere" to help find a quilt which belonged to her mum, who passed away last week.

Her Facebook post has been shared 24,792 times since 7.02am yesterday.

Dianne stated the quilt was sold on Thursday morning, but she holds hope it will return.

"It has all names of all our family embroidered on it & a bead for each name," she stated.

"I don't care if the beads are gone I just want my mum's quilt back.'

The Morning Bulletin have attempted to contact Dianne Kershaw. See her post below.