Hearty home cooking the secret to business success

NEW FACE: Amanda Dixson (Manager) at the Ranch Bar and Grill in the old Post Office building on East Street.

A HEARTY home cooked meal seems to be the secret to success when it comes to this Rockhampton business.

The Ranch Bar and Grill have re-opened with new owners and it's seems third times a charm with positive reviews flowing in on Facebook.

New manager of The Ranch Bar and Grill and daughter of the owner, Amanda Dixon was overwhelmed with how well the business had been doing in it's 20 or so days of trading.

Amanda said the restaurant had been "really busy” with their deep fried ice cream being quiet the hit.

"It's very important to kick off on a good note because obviously people aren't going to come back if you get bad service or bad food,” she said.

The restaurant has one main cook at the moment, Amanda's mum and Ranch manager, Lenore Herde.

Amanda said it was her mum who was drawing in the customers with her undeniably tasty food.

"It is all her food, all her cooking, it's all the stuff I grew up eating,” she said.

"Everyone's over the moon and it's weird when the customers think the food is so amazing and I don't know the difference because I grew up eating it.

"My mum has done a great job.”

Amanda, who admits the lead up to the opening was stressful, says they hope to bring extra elements of entertainment into The Ranch once the restaurant was fully up and running.

"We're mainly focusing on the restaurant at the moment trying to get that up and running and the staff all up to scratch and then slowly get live music or something come in over the weekend,” she said.

Amanda who also works at the hospital, a small clothing store and is a full time mum to her four kids says she looked forward to seeing the business pick up and become busier.

"From Friday to Sunday is generally the busiest time but we have been getting really busy during the weeknights as well.

"I don't know how I do it but I haven't crash and burnt yet.”

Opening times

Monday to Thursday 11am to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm.

Friday Saturday is all day from 11am until late