Heat is on for Rocky sparky

GAME ON: Yeppoon Seagulls junior Sam Lollo will test himself against the Capras this weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Electrician in the making Sam Lollo has served his A-grade rugby league apprenticeship and can man the tools in his bid to be a Capra.

Lollo, far and away one of the competitions best, was dominant for Yeppoon Seagulls and was invited to pre-season training.

The 21-year-old outside back will line up on the wing for Yeppoon in their trial against their parent club, then he will play 20 minutes against Rockhampton Brothers.

His last few months have been a whirlwind ride.

"It is a lot more professional, you have to carry yourself well, the demand is high and everything is done at 100%," Lollo admitted.

"Kim Williams wants to look at how I go on the wing, it's not my preferred position but I will rip in and hopefully come in for a few runs.

"This year I just want to get one Capras game, just debut and then see what happens. Eventually I'd like to become a seasoned player."

In his corner, an outside back who's played the top level, Lollo said he owed a lot to club coach Scott Minto.

"He always has words of wisdom for me, and is just a real good bloke. He recommended me to Kim," he said.

"Kim is a great coach too, very easy to approach and always gives good feedback.

"I have found the likes of Jack Madden and Reece Baker really helpful. But Justin Tavae, a fellow centre has been really good."

Lollo sparked the Seagulls attack well last year and crossed for 15 tries. It says a lot for his mental toughness to slog it out in training after a day sweating it out on a roof as an electrician.

"With the hot days I do feel more drained and fatigued and leaving straight from work to training can be very tiring but its okay," he said.

"The heat definitely takes it out of you but with electrical there is a lot more planning and thinking to be done which is good.

"I really enjoy my job and work with a good bunch of tradesmen."

Williams has had his eye on Lollo for some time now and was immediately attracted to the character of the young man.

He knows he might not be a winger, but said it was a track into the 17.

"I watched him a few times last year and thought he was really strong, you could see a bit of class in him," the Capras coach commented.

"We have some really quality centres at the club, so his best opportunity to push into the squad is the wing and he is doing very well.

"Defensively he is one of our better ones, he gets the edge defence system right which is big.

"All reports about his great character have been spot on, he is the type of person you want.

"He trains hard and picks up things quickly which is what you want."

Lollo will be a full-time sparky in 18 months, and perhaps an established Capra.