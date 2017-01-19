HEAT WAVE: 6 ways to beat the 40+ Rocky heat

Axel Savage (2) finds relief from the hot weather at the Keppel Kraken water park on Yeppoon Main Beach foreshore.

WITH temperatures forecast to reach 40 degrees in parts of the Capricornia region today, tomorrow and Saturday, keeping cool may be quite difficult.

But we've got you covered with six great ways to cool off over the next few days.

ICE SKATING

What better way to beat the heat than to slide around on ice for a few hours?

Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating and Tobogganing is open at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds until Sunday.

Sessions include: 9:30am to 11am, 11:30am to 1pm, 1:30pm to 3pm, 3:30pm to 5pm and 7pm to 8:30pm.

WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL AQUATIC CENTRE

The pool is always a hit when it's hot so why not visit the south Rockhampton pool and Children's Water Play Park.

For just $2 you can spend hours relaxing in the cool waters of the shaded pool or playing in the water play park.

With an extreme UV index over the next few days, remember to slip, slop, slap and slide if you are going out into the sun.

CAPRICORN CAVES TOUR

Did you know the Capricorn Caves, north of Rockhampton, are naturally air-conditioned?

The Capricorn Caves remain a stable 24 degrees even in heat wave conditions.

Sounds like a great way to keep cool, go on a bit of an adventure and support local tourism.

ROCKHAMPTON LIBRARY

Ahhh air-conditioning. What did we do without it?

If you want to beat the heat, the Rockhampton Library has great air-conditioning and there is plenty to keep the kids entertained.

Along with thousands of books, the library offers a toy, games and puzzle library and free Wi-Fi.

NORTH ROCKY CINEMA

Beat the heat for a few hours by seeing a new release film at Birch Carroll and Coyle North Rocky.

Movies showing at the moment include Lion, La La Land, xXx 3: Return of Xander Cage, Sing, Moana, Passengers, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Monster Trucks, Ballerina, Assassin's Creed, Collateral Beauty, Why Him?, Trolls and Red Dog: True Blue.

CAPRICORN COAST

It may be hot in Rocky, but it's a lot cooler on the Capricorn Coast.

Head down to the beach to beat the heat and keep cool at the free Keppel Kraken water park or just explore the local area.

While it may be a bit cooler, UV levels at the coast are still extreme so slather on the sunscreen and wear a hat, sun safe clothing and sunglasses.

Also remember to drink plenty of water!