HEAT WAVE: Burns put on hold as hot conditions set in

Melanie Plane
| 7th Nov 2016 2:47 PM
Ripley Rural Fire Fighter George Ganzenmuller attempts to put out a grass fire which was burning on a block of land on Ripley Road at Ripley. File image from 2007. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Ripley Rural Fire Fighter George Ganzenmuller attempts to put out a grass fire which was burning on a block of land on Ripley Road at Ripley. File image from 2007. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

WITH the Bureau of Meteorology predicted temperatures as high as 40 degrees throughout Central Queensland this week, all hazard reduction burns throughout the region have been put on hold. 

Rural Fire Service (RFS) Regional Manager Brian Smith said landowners should reschedule any hazard reduction burns until weather conditions were suitable or significant rainfall hit the region.

"We've had an extremely dry and warm start to November and temperatures are expected to reach the high thirties by the end of the week," Mr Smith said.

"We've already seen an increase in fire activity in parts of the region and we're asking all landowners to post-pone hazard reduction burns until conditions are suitable.

"If you're in doubt about what restrictions are in place, check in with your local fire warden or rural fire brigade.

"They're very approachable members of your community and are full of valuable information which could greatly help you and your family prepare."

Mr Smith said residents needed to take time to prepare their properties for potential bushfires by finalising their Bushfire Survival Plan.

"We are reminding everyone to prepare for a bushfire by finalising your Bushfire Survival Plan, it's easy to do and only takes a couple of minutes," he said.

"Residents should also prepare their properties by removing leaf litter from their yards and clearing their gutters to reduce the chance of bushfires starting or spreading.

"Let's not wait for the worst to happen, prepare now and decrease the risk to your family and your community."

Mr Smith said residents could stay up-to-date with all current bushfire activity by visiting the RFS website, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) social media pages or tune into local radio.

"Stay up to date with bushfire warnings and familiarise yourself with the different levels as bushfire can threaten anyone, not just those who live in bushfire prone areas," he said.

Visit www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au to locate your local fire warden, view the daily fire danger rating and prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bushfire fire fire ban heat wave hot weather

