35°
Heatwave conditions heading for Rockhampton

Melanie Plane
| 8th Feb 2017 3:10 PM
Rockhampton Duty Weather Observer Benj Blunt looks towards the sky as a technician repairs a tower struck by lightning during Tuesday's storm. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Rockhampton Duty Weather Observer Benj Blunt looks towards the sky as a technician repairs a tower struck by lightning during Tuesday's storm. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

HOT, steamy conditions will impact Rockhampton and surrounds this weekend as a humid air mass makes its way down the Queensland coast.

Bureau of Meteorology Rockhampton Duty Observer Benj Blunt said residents should prepare for heatwave conditions from Saturday through to Monday.

"We are expecting some hot conditions. For Rocky it will get up around the high 30s and the Central Highlands might get up into the 40s and even on the coast, everywhere is going to go up by three or four degrees,” Mr Blunt said.

"They will be humid because the air will be coming from the north. It will be higher temperatures and higher humidity with them as well.

"We are running above average for temperatures at the moment. We are only eight days in February but we're averaging 34.3 as our maximum and our average for February is 31.3 so we're up three degrees.

"The overnight temperatures are a bit above as well, sitting at 23.8 so far and the February average is 22.1. The February record is 24 so we are not far off that. It has been warm that's for sure.”

Mr Blunt said the warmer than average conditions were due to a difference in weather patterns for this time of year.

"We are more often than what would be usual getting air coming from the north rather than the south-east,” he said.

"When it comes from the north it is more humid so it feels more sticky and uncomfortable than it usually would this time of year.

"When it's about 31-32 as the average everyone can handle that but when it's getting up around that 35 degree mark it does feel a lot worse.”

As for rainfall, Mr Blunt said if you're waiting for a deluge, you're going to have to wait a while.

"For decent rainfall there is nothing on the horizon at this stage but in saying that you can only really see with confidence a week out or so,” he said.

"Things are looking a little promising for the middle of next week however it doesn't look like it will be overly significant.”

While two potential cyclones are looming in waters off the Queensland coast, Mr Blunt explained they would not affect CQ.

"We have a nice active monsoon trough sitting up across the Cape York Peninsula and into the Gulf at the moment so we might see a tropical low form in the Gulf of Carpentaria in the next day or two but that will not impact us,” he said.

"There is another low pressure system that is possibly going to form near the Solomon Islands but there is nothing that is going to affect the Queensland east coast at this stage.”

However, Mr Blunt said the cyclone season was well from over.

"It is still early in the cyclone season. On average the first cyclones form in late January/early February and the busiest months are February, March and even April so there is still a fair bit of the cyclone season to go. Everyone should remain vigilant,” he said.

