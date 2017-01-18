HEATWAVE: Rocky to reach 40+ degrees

NOW is the time to plan how you're going to beat the heat and stay cool and hydrated.

That is the warning Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) Meteorologist Michael Logan has issued to Central Queenslanders ahead of the start of an extreme heatwave.

Heat wave. Thermometer in sand. -Albachiaraa-

TEMPERATURES

Rockhampton residents can expect temperatures to reach 40 degrees tomorrow, 39 on Friday and 41 on Saturday.

Further inland, Biloela will experience a 41 degree maximum tomorrow, 40 on Friday and 42 on Saturday.

If you want to stay cool, Yeppoon is the place to be with temperatures forecast to reach between just 32-35 over the next three days.

In a special BOM Heatwave forecast, Mr Logan addressed what's in store for the wider Central Queensland, South-East Queensland and North-East NSW regions over the next few days.

"Looking at the three day heatwave forecast through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the area focus really is northeast NSW into southeast Queensland," Mr Logan said.

"Extending that through to Thursday, Friday and Saturday it's a fairly similar area but extending a little further north into the central parts of the Queensland coastal regions. That's for severe to extreme heat waves through that period."

Mr Logan explained a hot air mass through central and southern parts of Australia was driving the heatwave.

He said while southerly changes would bring relief to parts of south-east Queensland towards the end of the week, Central Queensland would continue to swelter.

"Heading into Friday the winds return to the north and that means ongoing heat for both coastal and inland areas," Mr Logan said.

"Humidity also starts to increase through these periods meaning the nights are going to be warmer adding to the feel of uncomfortable-ness through this period.

"Further north in Queensland there is no relief from these heatwave conditions with hot days and nights right through until Saturday. For inland parts of Queensland, no relief from the heat for the coming five days."

Mr Logan said CQ temperatures would drop from Saturday as showers and storms develop.

"This change is a little stronger, sweeping up the NSW coastline and into southeast Queensland bringing temperatures back down to more what we would normally expect for this time of year," he said.

"Most of the effects of this change are going to be fairly confined to the coast and the hot air will remain over the inland so it doesn't mean much respite for those areas."