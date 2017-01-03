Heavy rain drenches CQ overnight

6am: FALLS of over 100mm of rain have been recorded across Central Queensland overnight as a slow moving low moves down the coast.

Both St Lawrence (139mm) and Gladstone Airport (115mm) copped drenchings while Rockhampton picked up 34.6mm to 5am with most of that falling since 1am.

There was a severe weather alert last night as storms pounded the Springsure area with Heathwood (south of Springsure) recording 109mm, with 102mm falling in the 2 hours to 10pm, and Roddas Lookout (near Springsure) receiving 119mm, with 75mm falling in the hour to 10.30pm.

The alert was cancelled about 12.30am but the threat of isolated thunderstorms remains over parts of CQ today.

Bev and Dave Thorogood's dogs absolutely loving the rain on New Year's afternoon near Dysart. Bev Thorogood

The Bureau of Meteorology will continue to monitor the situation and further warnings will be issued as necessary.

The forecast for the Capricornia region today says a very high (90%) chance of showers with the chance of thunderstorms and possible heavy falls. Winds east to southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h with daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

The BOM's state forecast says the monsoon trough will extend over far northern Queensland during the next few days while weakening and likely focusing further west through the Top End of the country.

An upper low about the northern interior of Queensland will remain slow-moving until midweek.

This will combine with a very moist, tropical wind flow over eastern Queensland and lead to areas of moderate to heavy rainfall about parts of the east coast of Queensland through this week.

Satellite image at daybreak Tuesday shows the influence of the monsoonal trough and low. Frazer Pearce

In the event of storms the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.