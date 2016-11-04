Heavy rain overnight in CQ with falls of up to 130mm recorded

Annette Slade from Lennox Station near Longreach posted these photos on Facebook in the past 24 hours.

THE rain has fallen in patches across Central and Central West Queensland in the past 24 hours, with one CQ resident saying it was a 'beautiful start to the season'.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Clermont Airport has received the most rain since 9am yesterday, recording 31.2mm by 7am today.

Moranbah Airport isn't far behind with a recording 30.2mm by 7am today.

Annette Slade of Lennox Station near Longreach said she has received 20mm in the 24 hours up to 8am today.

There was 58mm that fell at the Fitzroy Development Rd and 55mm at Deverill (between Coppabella and Dysart).

The BOM station at Isaac River Bridge recorded 36mm and Dysart station recorded 80mm, while Booroondarra station recorded 86mm.

Nebo Bore station recorded 35mm while Nebo station recorded 32mm and Cockenzie recorded 43mm.

Residents have posted results on Facebook from across Central and Central West Queensland with one Moranbah resident saying they recorded 103mm and a Dysart resident recorded 130mm by 9.30pm last night.

The forecast for rain for the Capricornia region suggests that the region is in for a slightly better chance of rain than the original forecast earlier this week.

The BOM outlook for today is a 60% chance of showers in the north, slight (30%) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon.

Tomorrow's forecast has changed slightly, with less chance of rain overall.

The BOM forecast for Saturday says Capricornia will be mostly sunny. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the north in the late morning and afternoon. Near zero chance of rain elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm in the north in the late morning and afternoon.

