Heavy rain overnight in CQ with falls of up to 130mm recorded

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 4th Nov 2016 7:39 AM
Annette Slade from Lennox Station near Longreach posted these photos on Facebook in the past 24 hours.
THE rain has fallen in patches across Central and Central West Queensland in the past 24 hours, with one CQ resident saying it was a 'beautiful start to the season'.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Clermont Airport has received the most rain since 9am yesterday, recording 31.2mm by 7am today.

Moranbah Airport isn't far behind with a recording 30.2mm by 7am today.

Annette Slade of Lennox Station near Longreach said she has received 20mm in the 24 hours up to 8am today.

Annette Slade from Lennox Station near Longreach posted these photos on Facebook in the past 24 hours.
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Annette Slade from Lennox Station near Longreach posted these photos on Facebook in the past 24 hours.
There was 58mm that fell at the Fitzroy Development Rd and 55mm at Deverill (between Coppabella and Dysart).

The BOM station at Isaac River Bridge recorded 36mm and Dysart station recorded 80mm, while Booroondarra station recorded 86mm.

Nebo Bore station recorded 35mm while Nebo station recorded 32mm and Cockenzie recorded 43mm.

Residents have posted results on Facebook from across Central and Central West Queensland with one Moranbah resident saying they recorded 103mm and a Dysart resident recorded 130mm by 9.30pm last night.

The forecast for rain for the Capricornia region suggests that the region is in for a slightly better chance of rain than the original forecast earlier this week.

The BOM outlook for today is a 60% chance of showers in the north, slight (30%) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon.

Tomorrow's forecast has changed slightly, with less chance of rain overall.

The BOM forecast for Saturday says Capricornia will be mostly sunny. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the north in the late morning and afternoon. Near zero chance of rain elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm in the north in the late morning and afternoon.

What people are saying on the Who Got The Rain? Facebook page:

  • Andrew Leonie DeBoni said 37ml Boonal Downs Capella by 10pm Thursday night
  • Marni Baker - 86 ml of fabulous rain at Booroondarra Middlemount by 7am today
  • Theresa Allgood - 18mm "Leitrim" Clarke Creek QLD by 7am
  • Peter Heelan - 70mm at Pasha 130k NE Clermont by about 8pm Thursday night
  • Berry Shann - 21 mm Nibbereena,55km N/W Moranbah by 7am
  • Pauline Neilson - 90ml at Saraji Stn, Dysart by 6am
  • Ryan Hodgkinson - 37mm "Cairo" 60km north of Clermont by 7am
  • John Finger - 130 m m tonight at meadow brook Dysart by about 9.30pm Thursday night
  • Susan Gray - 103mm Winchester downs moranbah 4744 by 7am. "beautiful start to the season”
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bureau of meteorology rain weather

