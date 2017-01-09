Heavy rainfall false alarm as Central Qld forecast dries up

The forecast from Monday to Thursday this week.

UPDATE, 1.30PM: RIVER levels continue to drop as the heavy rainfalls forecast for the region diminish to a drizzle.

Yesterday, between 40 and 100mm of rainfall were expected across the Rockhampton region in the coming week, but Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Damian Ousley said that is now out of the question.

Today's showers have barely registered a reading, with 0mm since 9am for Rockhampton, 0.4mm for Yeppoon and 2mm in Rolleston.

While the Bureau has issued flood warnings for the Fitzroy River catchment, including the Connors and Isaac Rivers, the minor to moderate flooding continues to ease today with only light millimetre falls forecast throughout Central Queensland through to Sunday.

Emerald is likely to be the key benefactor of the sparse falls with a chance of showers on Friday, and between 1-15mm expected on Sunday.

Mr Ousley explained the low pressure system expected to deliver heavy falls is moving north west over Camilla, Townsville and Cairns and the likelihood of rain for the Rockhampton, Gladstone and the Central Highlands regions was a "toss of the coin".

The latest BoM flood warning update at 9.56am stated showers are "unlikely to cause any significant renewed river level rises".

The Isaac River at Yatton was expected to fall below the moderate level of 9.5m this morning, and below the minor level of 7.5m during Tuesday.

Earlier today the Rockhampton Regional Council alerted residents the Riverslea Rd at Gogango was closed due to flooding after the river rose from 1.13m to 5.03m since yesterday morning.

Water was 1.63m over the bridge, but an update is not yet available.

Temperatures are expected to remain relatively high in the Rockhampton area at 31-33 degrees for the first half of the week, increasing to 35 degrees Thursday, and 36 degrees on Friday.

The Central Highlands and Coalfields will remain in the 30-degree temperatures throughout the week, with a peak of between 32-37 degrees tomorrow.

YESTERDAY: BETWEEN 40 and 100mm of rainfall is expected across the Rockhampton region this coming week.

This comes on top of the 62mm recorded at Rockhampton Airport during the past week.

Forecast rain for the next four days. BOM

According to the weatherzone.com website, there's a high probability Rockhampton will get up to 80mm from Monday to Saturday.

The site says Yeppoon could see up to 95mm during this same period.

The Bureau of Meteorology has produced a graphic which shows the region in the 50mm-100mm rainfall vicinity.

Last week parts of northern Central Queensland recorded significant falls and a moderate flood warning is current for parts of the Fitzroy catchment.

BOM have also been monitoring a tropical low off the coast of Queensland near Townsville which had a 5-20% chance of developing into a cyclone.

Overnight, BOM posted an update explaining the tropical low, with central pressure 1000hPa, was situated off the tropical Queensland coast about 120km northeast of Townsville.

Forecasters said the low is expected to drift slowly east over the weekend and may intensify slightly, but is not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone.

There are no other tropical lows of significance in the region and none are expected to develop over the coming days.