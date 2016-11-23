Helicopter called in to assess Capricorn Coast fire

UPDATE 7.30PM: A HELICOPTER will assess the site of a vegetation fire northwest of Byfield, which broke out this afternoon about 2.16pm.

Six crews conducted backburning and fire breaks, but have deemed the fire safe and will stop overning to reassess this morning.

Nearby residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medicine close by f needed.

Motorists drive to conditions, and call Triple Zero if concerned by fire.

INITIAL REPORT: Six Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at the vegetation fire burning near Byfield Rd.

The fire broke out about 2.16pm and is generating smoke and residents may be affected, but it is not currently posing a risk to property.

Nearby residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive to conditions if travelling in the area, and if residents are concerned their property is under threat call Triple Zero (000).

