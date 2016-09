One of the RACQ

A HELICOPTER rescue service attended a Central Queensland property after an accident on Tuesday night.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was tasked sometime after 6pm to retrieve a 13-year girl who had dislocated her knee while trying to mount a horse.

The patient was treated by an on board doctor and paramedic who relocated the dislocation.

The patient was then taken to Bundaberg Hospital by ambulance from Lowmead Rd.