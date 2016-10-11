Helicopter Rescue again proves vital for Stanage Bay

A TOWNSVILLE man, 74, became the seventh patient rescued this year by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service from the small town of Stanage Bay.

The patient was treated by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue medical team for suspected chest pains and airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

"Our service is proud to offer emergency aeromedical support to the smaller and more remote communities in our region,” RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue spokeswoman Kirsty Wooler said.

"Often these areas are either not accessible by road, the condition of the road is not suitable for travel by a person suffering an injury, or the patient requires immediate assistance.

"For us, it's about ensuring that everyone has access to the best and most efficient medical care available no matter where they are.”

Tasks to Stanage Bay during 2016 include:

. January 18: A local woman aged 76 was airlifted to Rockhampton suffering from an unknown medical condition.

. April 17: A visiting 56-year-old male was transported to Rockhampton displaying possible stroke symptoms.

. May 26: A 72-year-old local man suffering from potential cardiac complications is transferred to Rockhampton.

. July 10: A local 50-year-old male was retrieved after displaying possible stroke symptoms.

. August 6: A visiting 49-year-old male was rescued from Townshend Island after leaving from Stanage Bay on his kayak four days earlier. The patient activated a distress beacon after bad weather and an angry crocodile sent him off course.

. August 19: Another local, a 65-year old-female displaying possible stroke symptoms was airlifted to Rockhampton.

"The Stanage Bay community, recognising the vital role that we play, are great supporters of our rescue service,” Ms Wooler said.

"Each year they organise a major fundraising event to help keep our helicopter flying.

"It's these contributions that not only keep our rescue service operational but also promote a strong community spirit.”

To support the Stanage Bay community in their fundraising endeavours head along to the Annual Reef 'n' Beef in May 2017.

Locals and visiting fisherman donate locally caught seafood for the all-you-can-eat feast.

Maree, with the help of a few others prepare the meal, publish a menu that spans the length of the wall, book live entertainment and spruik the event far and wide, making for a really great night.

For enquiries phone Maree at The Plumtree Store on (07) 4937 3169.