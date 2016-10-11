34°
News

Helicopter Rescue again proves vital for Stanage Bay

11th Oct 2016 1:16 PM
A 74-year-old Townsville man was retrieved from Stanage Bay yesterday.Photo Contributed
A 74-year-old Townsville man was retrieved from Stanage Bay yesterday.Photo Contributed RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TOWNSVILLE man, 74, became the seventh patient rescued this year by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service from the small town of Stanage Bay.

The patient was treated by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue medical team for suspected chest pains and airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

"Our service is proud to offer emergency aeromedical support to the smaller and more remote communities in our region,” RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue spokeswoman Kirsty Wooler said.

"Often these areas are either not accessible by road, the condition of the road is not suitable for travel by a person suffering an injury, or the patient requires immediate assistance.

"For us, it's about ensuring that everyone has access to the best and most efficient medical care available no matter where they are.”

Tasks to Stanage Bay during 2016 include:

. January 18: A local woman aged 76 was airlifted to Rockhampton suffering from an unknown medical condition.

. April 17: A visiting 56-year-old male was transported to Rockhampton displaying possible stroke symptoms.

. May 26: A 72-year-old local man suffering from potential cardiac complications is transferred to Rockhampton.

. July 10: A local 50-year-old male was retrieved after displaying possible stroke symptoms.

. August 6: A visiting 49-year-old male was rescued from Townshend Island after leaving from Stanage Bay on his kayak four days earlier. The patient activated a distress beacon after bad weather and an angry crocodile sent him off course.

. August 19: Another local, a 65-year old-female displaying possible stroke symptoms was airlifted to Rockhampton.

"The Stanage Bay community, recognising the vital role that we play, are great supporters of our rescue service,” Ms Wooler said.

"Each year they organise a major fundraising event to help keep our helicopter flying.

"It's these contributions that not only keep our rescue service operational but also promote a strong community spirit.”

To support the Stanage Bay community in their fundraising endeavours head along to the Annual Reef 'n' Beef in May 2017.

Locals and visiting fisherman donate locally caught seafood for the all-you-can-eat feast.

Maree, with the help of a few others prepare the meal, publish a menu that spans the length of the wall, book live entertainment and spruik the event far and wide, making for a really great night.

For enquiries phone Maree at The Plumtree Store on (07) 4937 3169.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  emergency services, racq capricorn helicopter rescue service, rescue, stanage bay

BREAKING: Organisers cancel major CQ event

BREAKING: Organisers cancel major CQ event

But in a shock announcement this morning, CCRF organisers have called time on the event, despite a record crowd turning out for the 2016 festival.

BREAKING: Bowen Basin coal mine to fire again, 200 jobs

"Our regional resource communities have been doing it tough and positive developments like this reverberate through the whole community and local businesses.”

Coal mine is restarting production and hiring again

Five ridiculous crazes before creepy clowns

Clowns near the riverbank in Rockhampton.

Ridiculous crazes that have gone viral.

Helicopter Rescue again proves vital for Stanage Bay

A 74-year-old Townsville man was retrieved from Stanage Bay yesterday.Photo Contributed

Man, 74, adds to high number of rescues from Stanage Bay this year

Local Partners

Quad bike rider 'almost hung' after wire trap set

A weekend of fun was soured by a harmful prank that could have caused serious damage.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Rotary expo shows pride

Arabella Rose with cows at the Expo

The Moranbah Rotary Home and Leisure Expo delivered a day of fun

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar after the cost of the visa to bring international artists to the country goes up 600% next month.

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

Brett Anderson filmed two mysterious lights over Caloundra about 10.30pm on October 6 but the "UFOs” have been discounted as man-made devices.

Caloundra UFO explained

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

Local band announced as Slipknot support act

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local band gets spot on monster bill

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

9.608 Hectares in Bungundarra

4/487 Bungundarra, Bungundarra 4703

Residential Land This near 25 acre rural lot offers you a slice of the ... $255,000

This near 25 acre rural lot offers you a slice of the big country out this way. Just a short drive from town out past St Brendans College. This block has a few...

Beautifully Presented and Full of Charm

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $319,000

This wonderful property offers you plenty of charm and character with high ceilings and polished floors. Be prepared to fall in love with this amazing home, from...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $319,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

Price Slashed $19,000, Motivated Sellers

310 Halford Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $250,000

Be quick to inspect this low maintenance three bedroom home in Frenchville. This home is neat and tidy with a modern kitchen and air-conditioned living area and...

$185000! LARGE ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS + STUDY!

109 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $185000

It is spacious with 3 large bedrooms + office. . Close to Schools, Shopping Centres, University, Doctors and all amenities, • Open, spacious and airy lounge room.

I AM THE HOME THAT EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR! $255,000

18 Madge Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $255,000

Don’t miss out on inspecting 18 Madge Street immediately. This home will sell immediately as it has all of the features and benefits that all smart buyers in this...

Attention First Home Buyers and Investors!

115 Bottlebrush Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON-SITE...

This low-set Lammermoor home is scheduled for Auction! Neat & tidy with modern colour schemes, air-conditioning and a 3-bay shed! • Freshly painted inside • 3...

Elevated Views - We are SELLING

34 Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Fresh to the market. This well built elevated high-set home with panoramic island- ocean and hinterland views is as solid as they come. The minute you step into...

1817m2 Home Site Backing onto Parkland

5 (Lot 101) Tomtit Avenue, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land This generous size Riverside building allotment has 30 metres of frontage and ... $179,900

This generous size Riverside building allotment has 30 metres of frontage and back onto Park. There is plenty of room for the pool, the shed and kids to play. The...

Stunning Renovated Brick Home With Sparkling Inground Pool In Frenchville

20 Cargill Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $379,000 neg

What a brilliant, highly sought after, but rarely available, location in quite cul de sac, in Frenchville, within walking distance to the Frenchville School- 20...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned

Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches