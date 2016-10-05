30°
Capricorn Helicopter Rescue en route to Zilzie following fall

Amber Hooker
| 5th Oct 2016 4:21 PM
RACQ Careflight Rescue helicopter, generic. Photo Contributed
RACQ Careflight Rescue helicopter, generic. Photo Contributed Contributed

420PM: THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service have been tasked to airlift a Zilzie man following a fall at Ocean View Dr.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed two crews were currently on scene following a call at 3.37pm.

They said the male patient in his 40s has reportedly fallen and landed on a hard surface.

"The helicopter has been tasked, but it looks like the patient may have been suffering from a medical condition."

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue tweeted the man had fallen down a 5m embankment.

 

 

Update to follow.

