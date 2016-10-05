Capricorn Helicopter Rescue en route to Zilzie following fall

420PM: THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service have been tasked to airlift a Zilzie man following a fall at Ocean View Dr.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed two crews were currently on scene following a call at 3.37pm.

They said the male patient in his 40s has reportedly fallen and landed on a hard surface.

"The helicopter has been tasked, but it looks like the patient may have been suffering from a medical condition."

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue tweeted the man had fallen down a 5m embankment.

@caprescue @RACQOfficial is airborne for Zilzie to attend to a patient who has fallen 5 metres down an embankment. — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) October 5, 2016

Update to follow.