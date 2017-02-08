Help support Woorie boy's Sydney show biz dream

KICKING GOALS: Woorabinda local, Jobe will be studying at Screenwise, in Sydney but is working hard to save his pennies before he leaves for the big city due to changes made to the VET FEE Help structure.

JOBE Adams was the first person in his family to complete his year 12 Queensland Certificate of Education last year.

Now, in his first year out of school and after two rounds of auditions he's on his way to earning himself a Diploma.

The only catch is he has to study 15,000 kilometres from his home town without VET FEE help.

Woorabinda local, Jobe will be studying at Screenwise, in Sydney but is working hard to save his pennies before he leaves for the big city due to changes made to the VET FEE Help structure.

Woorabinda local, Jobe will be studying at Screenwise, in Sydney but is working hard to save his pennies before he leaves for the big city due to changes made to the VET FEE Help structure. Contributed

Recent adjustments have seen no acting courses listed on the VET student loan list as it is not considered a "skill shortage area”.

Jobe has managed to receive money from family and friends however he is still working towards saving money for the remaining $28,000 for the two-year course.

Being one of 11 children, Jobe's family is unable to afford the high course fees, and despite working part-time to support himself during the course, it still won't be enough.

So the aspiring actor has set up a Gofundme page with the hope of realising his dreams.

TALENTED TEEN: Jobe Adams and his cousin Yolanda have been busy making a short film about growing up in Woorabinda. Stephen Collins

With $2,036 already raised, it seems as if the community is getting behind this talented young man.

Which is no surprise considering his track record.

With no formal training, Jobe has made films in his community with family and friends.

"I have not only enjoyed making these but have been fortunate enough to have great success with them,” Jobe said.

The young actor wrote, filmed, directed and edited a short film entitled Yolanda in 2014 which went on to win three awards in a national competition. In the same year he produced a film called 'Buloo' which placed second in the International Trop Fest Jr competition.

"I was then awarded a junior Cadetship with Qantas where I was flown to Sydney to write, direct and act in a short performance piece in 2015,” Jobe said.

Woorabinda's Jobe Adams is a finalist in the national film competition Tropfest. Contributed

Throughout all of his film making Jobe has looked to showcase his people and their strong history.

"In all my videos I have looked to showcase the importance of culture and storytelling as I have personally felt the power of these,” he said.

"I am recognised in my community at 17 years old as a role model and a leader. I have been awarded two 'Woorie Deadly Awards' for my achievements in film, leadership and education

"My Dad is from Woorabinda, and my Mum is from Yarrabah, and I am from a family of 11 siblings. I have a strong love for the community of Woorabinda, however, for the opportunities I am seeking I have chosen to move to Sydney.

"I believe my journey will be an important one, not only for my future but for the other young people of Woorabinda, inspiring them that anything is possible, no matter the obstacles.

"That your goals are worth fighting for.”