Here's five Yeppoon properties for sale with a view

LOOKING for a room with a view?

We can go one better.

Here are five Yeppoon properties on the market right now. Click here for more

1. 13 Buccaneer Ave, Lammermoor

For $975,000, this four bedroom three bathroom palace could be yours.

It has an open plan living area on both levels, with direct access to sea view balconies (3 in total).

2. 17 Palm Crt Meikleville Hill

This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, media room, study, timber, slate, pine, granite and a European Coastal ambience with front and rear decks.

You can even choose from four different areas to sit and entertain family or friends. Offers above $790,000 will be considered.

3. 24 Banksia Pl, Taranganba

Trinette Stevens

The master suite of this home boasts gorgeous marina views, has it's own private balcony and sumptuous ensuite complete with spa.

There is even a fully air conditioned workshop, screened and 5.5 klw of solar.

4. 32/30 - 32 Adelaide St Yeppoon

With a 180 degree ocean vista, this apartment promises a luxurious beachside lifestyle, just 200 metres from Yeppoon CBD.

This piece of paradise is going to auction.

5. 928 Scenic Hwy

Trinette Stevens

Keen for Kinka? This two storey spacious home has both ocean and island views.

And it could be yours for $489,000.