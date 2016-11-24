High profile partnership for Rockhampton

A TOUCH of rugby league royalty graced Rockhampton yesterday in a one-off partner between the Brisbane Broncos and Rockhampton Regional Council.

Through its Advance Rockhampton initiative, the council hosted some of the clubs biggest names and corporate sponsors at the brand new Headricks Lane venue.

Speaking on behalf of the club, former captain Darren Lockyer said it was important for the club to remember regional cities like Rockhampton.

"We are excited to be involved. Through the Broncos brand we can showcase what Rockhampton has to offer,” he said.

"What better way than to bring our past players and sponsors here.”

The partnership will in turn deliver a marketing campaign to highlight Rockhampton's great events and changing nature of the region.

Rockhampton Regional Council senior digital officer Gareth Martin said having access to one of the largest clubs in the NRL was a privilege.

"It is certainly a fantastic opportunity for the profile of Rockhampton and very humbling too that so many past players came to town,” Gareth said.

"The whole emphasis of the council and programs like this are about progression and getting wins.

"We are so proud of the footballers that come from here, we have a lot.”

Joined by Lote Tuqiri, Justin Hodges, Jharal Yow Yeh and Allan Langer, 355-gamer Lockyer reminisced of trial matches in Browne Park, his last trip to the Beef City.

"We know Rockhampton is a proud rugby league area,” Darren said.

"The club always feels appreciated here and we have plenty of fans.”