High School sell-out evening

MEANINGFUL CREATIONS: Rockhampton State High Schools will perform their first Drama and Dance Showcase tonight, after it sold out in just eight days.

ROCKHAMPTON State High School students have given it their all in preparation for their first Drama and Dance Showcase being performed tonight.

To be held at the school's performing arts complex, the evening will display a variety of talents from the dance and drama students at the high school, from year seven Shakespeare, to student devised, senior political theatre.

The night also involves the schools two dance troupes, which placed first and second at the Rockhampton Dance Festival.

Directed by teacher Ms Lynda Dowley, she said students had been working hard to deliver the best performances possible, rehearsing and refining for the night.

"The showcase sold out within eight days,” she told The Morning Bulletin.

"The students involved were extremely dedicated and passionate.

"It really makes my job worthwhile. It's nights like these that give the students the opportunity to show their friends and family the important and meaningful work they can create.”