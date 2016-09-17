28°
Hip Hop master drops in

17th Sep 2016 12:22 PM
LA Hip Hop dancer Marcus Payne will stop in Rockhampton next week to host dance workshops and discover some CQ talent.
LA Hip Hop dancer Marcus Payne will stop in Rockhampton next week to host dance workshops and discover some CQ talent.

LA HIP Hop master Marcus Payne is making his way to Rockhampton next week to discover the region's dance talent.

Holding dance workshops over September 21 and 22, Marcus is an extraordinary talent and leader in the world of young hip hop artists around the world.

He has worked with some of the biggest names in the business and is in Australia for just two weeks this month.

He is particularly committed to building young people's self belief through dance and is very excited to be visiting regional areas of Australia on this trip.

Also also visiting the Gold Coast and Toowoomba, but as to why he chose to stop in Rockhampton is a story of its own.

It was last year in Last year in Orlando Florida, Marcus had the chance to work with some of Central Queensland's finest young dancers including students Lauren Belonogoff and Michael Robinson, as well as dancers from Yeppoon's Devine Drama and Dance.

"They blew me away!” he said. "And I decided right there and then that I was coming Down Under to find more of this great talent.”

Marcus talent scouts for a number of US opportunities and dance exchanges and he will be on the lookout in Rockhampton for that next Aussie dancer deserving of a big opportunity.

He is a keen supporter of dance comps around the world and is super excited to get a look at the Rockhampton Dance Festival up close to experience the platform that is producing so many amazing young talents.

The visit does come very close on the Dance Festival but we are working with organisers to make sure dancers can still take advantage of Marcus' time in Rockhampton.

Classes will be focused on September 21 and all levels of ability and experience are welcome from 10 years old, to adult.

Hosted by Emmaus College, Marcus' sessions are open to school dance students and anyone with a love of dance also.

Formal training in hip hop is not a requirement although you may dance like a pro after your first dance lesson.

Students will learn powerful foundation moves, the latest trending moves, an exceptional piece of choreography, and ways to incorporate hip hop power-thoughts into their everyday life.

In other words, all the best of hip hop strength and attitude.

Dancers and parents across America, Canada, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Trinidad, New Zealand and now Australia are raving about Marcus's methods and results.

Topics:  dance, emmaus college, hip hop classes, whatson

