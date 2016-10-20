30°
Historic home tour features Bishop's House

20th Oct 2016 7:30 PM
Fondly referred to as 'The Bishop's House', The Range property is now owned by local graziers, Don and Mary McKenzie, who are generously participating in the Capricorn Christmas Trail.
AFTER 100 years of being owned by the Anglican Church, one of Rockhampton's historic homes, officially named 'Lis Escop', is among the 10 featured houses open to the public at this weekend's 2016 Capricorn Christmas Trail.

Fondly referred to as 'The Bishop's House', the property is now owned by local graziers, Don and Mary McKenzie who are generously participating in the second Capricorn Christmas Trail (see details this page) organised by The Inner Wheel Club of Rockhampton Sunset.

This beautiful Queenslander was built in 1864 and became the home of the first Bishop, Bishop Dawes, Assistant Bishop of Brisbane, from 1892.

The Bishop's Chapel was built in two parts, the first part was built when the Diocese acquired the property and the extension was added in Bishop Halford's time, after 1909.

There is a letter from Bishop Halford to a friend in England in 1914 stating that he had spent £25, of the £50 given him by the Diocese, on a figure of Our Lord situated above the altar in the Chapel. It is still there today.

For a long time, there was only one other house in Athelstane Street besides 'Lis Escop'.

This house was occupied by the first Supreme Court Justice for the Central Court, Virgil Power, and his wife and nine children who were the scourge of Bishop Dawes, and more especially Mrs Dawes.

The children kept guinea fowl which roosted at night in the tamarind tree near the chapel and disturbed the Bishop's meditation.

The children thought all good bishops should be in bed by nine o'clock anyway so didn't see this as a problem!

Over the years, the house has been refurbished and modernised within reason and the gardens have been terraced.

A memorable aspect of the house had been the hospitality offered by the Bishops' wives to the hundreds of visitors, both clergy and laity.

As the new mistress of the house, Mary McKenzie is keen to continue this tradition.

"I am excited to be sharing my home with the public," Mary said.

"It is part of Rockhampton's rich heritage and we feel an obligation to share its beauty and history with the public."

In keeping with the history of this home, Mary has arranged for a horse and carriage from Capricorn Carriages to offer rides to visitors between 10am and 2pm on Saturday.

Cost $5 per person which will also be donated to charity.

So this coming weekend, 22nd and 23rd October, ask your friends to join you and follow the second Capricorn Christmas Trail to enjoy viewing ten homes and gardens, all artistically decorated in different Christmas themes. Lunch in the beautifully decorated marquee in the extensive grounds of one of the homes and enjoy a glass of wine or a cup of coffee before continuing on the Trail.

Tickets to the Trail can be pre-purchased at Australian Country Living, City Centre Plaza or Australian Country Living, Stockland or online at www.capricornchristmastrail.org.

All profits from the Trail will be donated to the Carinity Wahroonga Counselling Centre which counsels children and young adults who have suffered trauma.

By Peter and Rilla Evans

The Tour

House 1

205 Agnes Street, The Range

Experience a European Christmas as you wander through this beautifully decorated Federation home, built in the late 1800s. With its inviting fireplace, antique furniture and traditional decorations, this display will have you "dreaming of a white Christmas".

House 2

6 Boldeman Street, The Range

The rustic country charm of this beautifully decorated home will make you realise that 'it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas". The owner is a very talented craftswoman whose unique, hand-crafted Christmas decorations against the white décor create a stunning effect. The entertainment area around the pool reminds us that there does not have to be snow to make Christmas special.

House 3

12 Athelstane Street, The Range

Built in 1864, this beautiful Queenslander, "Lis Escop", (pictured on the front of this brochure) was the home of the Rockhampton Anglican Bishops until it was privately purchased last year. We are delighted to include it in our Christmas trail this year. Enjoy the traditional Christmas decorations as you wander through the huge rooms and wide hallways to the delightful private chapel at the rear of this historical home

House 4

36 Gum Tree Avenue, Bouldercombe

As you would expect, this "home among the gum trees" has an Australian Christmas theme. As you go carolling through the gardens, you will encounter amazing sculptures created by the man of the house. Each garden has something different to offer, culminating in an authentic, reconstructed slab hut, decorated for Christmas as it would have been in earlier times.

House 5

16 Harris Crescent, Norman Gardens

Take your time here to wander through the extensive shady gardens of this home and browse through a variety of stalls. The marquee has been decorated by the very talented team from Sensational Parties.　

Lunch will be served in a marquee in the grounds of this home between 11.30am and 2.30pm each day. Tea, coffee, soft drinks and wine will be available.

Our thanks go to members of the Rotary Club of Rockhampton North for their assistance in serving lunches.

House 6

2 Emily Court, Norman Gardens

Folk Art Christmas Wonderland: this home is decorated with so many pieces collected and created by the lady of the house that you might think you have wandered into the Christmas Department of a Myer Store. This talented lady has cleverly combined hand painted Christmas baubles and folk art paintings with more traditional decorations to create a welcoming Christmas atmosphere throughout the entire house.

House 7

3 Millroy Street, Wandal

This immaculate, gabled home was a popular inclusion in our 2015 inaugural Christmas Trail but the very talented owners have come up with a completely new theme for this year's Trail. The theme, 'A Christmas Tea Party in Elegant Aqua', features a beautiful antique Shelly tea service as well a collection of teapots beautifully displayed in a Christmas setting.

House 8

7 Wilkinson Street, Wandal

The Twelve Days of Christmas, Australian style. This Colonial home with an interesting history was built in the early 1900's Follow the Twelve Days of Christmas from "the emu up a gum tree", through the house with "kookaburras laughing", "koalas cuddling" and "brolgas dancing" to the back garden and pool where you'll see "lizards leaping" and "parrots prattling" among the hanging pots. Experience a true Australian Christmas, both indoors and out. Don't forget to spot the Santa.

House 9

223 Black Gin Creek Road, Alton Downs

At this home on acreage, you will be welcomed by Santa cooking his lunch in a camp oven in the garden. Inside the home, the table is laid for a formal dinner, the stockings are by the fireplace and presents under the tree. On the wide front verandah the table is set casually for a barbecue Christmas tea. You'll experience a touch of nostalgia as you recognise the crepe paper decorations of your childhood.

House 10

342 Nicholson Road, Alton Downs

Wander through four acres of this beautiful garden of Australian Native trees and shrubs, which won Grand Champion and best native garden in the Rockhampton 2011 Spring Garden Spectacular. Admire the clever structures created by the owners and the fascinating curios which abound in this garden. Follow the paths, cross the bridge, go past 'The Oval' and eventually arrive at the Balinese hut decorated for Christmas. Don't forget to spot the Santa.

The beautiful Christmas floral arrangements in every house have been generously donated by Flower Box Rockhampton

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
