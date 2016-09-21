Your chance to own a slice of Rockhampton history

OLD CLASSIC: 322 Agnes St on The Range is up for auction next month and has attracted a lot of interest from potiential buyers due to it's histoy.

THE home located at 322 Agnes St is more than just your average old Queenslander on The Range.

It's a piece of Rocky's history that is about to be passed onto another generation of home owners as the 1249 square metre property goes to auction next month.

It was built in the late 1960's after the Australian Stock Bank opened their Rockhampton Branch, the first bank to establish a branch in Rockhampton and was home to the branch manager.

Over the years many families have called the property home, including the current owners who bought the property in 1985 and have owned it for the last 31 years.

But it's that time again for the keys to be handed over to a new family.

McGrath Estate principal Todd Brandon (pictured) is taking the home to auction on October 11 and is confident it will attract a large number of bidders.

"This is an amazing property," he said.

"It's a four bedroom, three bathroom home and upstairs is nearly original in its' layout.

"The house has maintained the traditional roots as far as style, design and layout go which really shows off that classic look everyone is after when they're looking for a Queenslander on The Range.

"It's been built in underneath with an outdoor entertaining space out the back and a pool."

Over the last week over 20 groups of people have walked through the property with 13 groups of people walking through over the weekend alone.

Todd said due to the home's rich history and prime location, it's no surprise why there's so many potential buyers interested in the property.

"There's obviously a fair bit of history with this one being one of the original homes on The Range," he said.

"It's interesting to see it and a few other properties scattered across Agnes St that have been there for a long time. The people that have walked through the home absolutely love it and can't believe the exceptional condition it's in. The history and story behind it can be told when you walk through the home and it's that classic architecture that's almost timeless that people are after.

"We've had a lot of interest in this home and I think it will go well at auction. Last year we sold the house next door and we had three registered bidders who bid really competitively mostly due to location and the condition of the houses here, it's a highly sought after part of The Range."

But according to the local real estate agent the old traditional Queenslanders aren't the only type of homes that will be bought up quickly in that part of town.

October 11 will not only be the day 322 Agnes St goes under the hammer but McGrath will also be auctioning off a new modern day home on The Range that same night.

The four bedroom, three bathroom home located at 30 MacGregor St was built just over three years ago and won a Master Builders award in 2013.

Todd said he had also seen a lot of interest in the more modern style homes in The Range.

"I think people are really starting to see value now and the fact that we've seen a lot of interest in both properties is a testament that people are out and about looking around," he said.

"The Range is the most exclusive suburb in Rockhampton, in the last 12 months there's been five sales above $700,000 and currently there's three properties over $700,000 under contract so there's a really high demand here. When these more modern style homes on The Range come up they prove to be very popular; it's unique to find a new property in that area and I've found a lot of buyers are requesting more modern style homes which is great because it doesn't take away the appeal of The Range as there's different types of buyers for both types of properties.