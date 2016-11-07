Historic title for retiring Senior Sergeant

AFTER 42 years and nine months of devoted service, Senior Sergeant Robyn Hanly has claimed the esteemed title as the longest serving woman in QPS history.

The Central Queensland Sergeant's astounding career feat is unlikely to be surpassed in the near future and was recognised as she celebrated retirement over the weekend alongside the Commissioner Ian Stewart, Police Minister Bill Byrne, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski, as well as colleagues, friends and family.

Commissioner Stewart commended Senior Sergeant Hanly on her achievement, declaring her an inspirational role model for both sworn officers and the wider community.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to Senior Sergeant Hanly for her contribution to the Queensland Police Service, and her service to the people of this state,” Commissioner Stewart said.

CELEBRATED: Commissioner Stewart presents Senior Sergeant Hanly with her Certificate of Service.

"The wisdom she has imparted, and the pride she has displayed in mentoring and supporting women in the QPS has had immeasurable effects on the belief and motivation for many young officer's ensuing careers.

"Senior Sergeant Hanly is not only respected as the longest serving female officer, but as a QPS officer who displayed professionalism and determination whilst giving an enormous contribution to the regions of Central Queensland.

"On behalf of all members of the Queensland Police Service, I extend to Senior Sergeant Hanly my best wishes for the future.”

Snr Sgt Hanly commenced duty at the Oxley academy as a cadet in early February 1974 and was inducted into the Queensland Police Service on November 14, 1975. She served in Brisbane, Kingaroy, Biloela, Gladstone and Charleville, before relocating to CQ in 2001 where she retires as the Central Regional Operations Officer.

At the start of her career Senior Sergeant Hanly frequently served in locations where she was the sole woman officer, pioneering in a challenging period for sworn female police.

Hanly was quoted as saying that she joined the police because she thought she could make a difference.

"I don't think I have achieved great things but I have, over the years, done small things that have made a difference,” Snr Sgt Hanley said.