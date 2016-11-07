Historic title for retiring Snr Sgt

AFTER 42 years and nine months of devoted service, Senior Sergeant Robyn Hanly has claimed the esteemed title as the longest serving woman in QPS history.

The Central Queensland Sergeant's astounding career feat is unlikely to be surpassed in the near future and was recognised as she celebrated retirement over the weekend alongside the Commissioner Ian Stewart, Police Minister Bill Byrne, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski, as well as colleagues, friends and family.

Commissioner Stewart commended Senior Sergeant Hanly on her achievement, declaring her an inspirational role model for both sworn officers and the wider community.

Snr Sgt Hanly commenced duty at the Oxley academy as a cadet in early February 1974 and was inducted into the Queensland Police Service on November 14, 1975. She served in Brisbane, Kingaroy, Biloela, Gladstone and Charleville, before relocating to CQ in 2001 where she retires as the Central Regional Operations Officer.

"I don't think I have achieved great things but I have, over the years, done small things that have made a difference,” Snr Sgt Hanley said.