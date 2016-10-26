Historical tour revs up MG members

FOR two-day's events, everything fell into place that lead up to being a great day's outing on Sunday after the coastal group.

Members arrived at the Oaks on time then departed to the junction of Dairy Inn and Yeppoon roads where they met up with the Rocky members.

The next scheduled stop was at Glen Blair's house in Cawarral to have a look at where he is at with the restoration of his Red MG B to find that he has painted it and well into putting it all back together and is looking forward to joining the club when completed.

Glen also had out on display his white Austin 7 convertible that he restored several years ago.

From Glen's we toured to Cockscomb Veterans Retreat

On arrival we were met by Dave the retreat's caretaker who gave us a brief history lesson on the retreat and nearby Mount Wheeler with some information that surprised most of the members.

After morning tea most of our members took up the challenge of finding the caves that are located at the base of Mt. Wheeler.

Prior to departure from the retreat we all thanked Dave and his wife for their hospitality and history lesson

Most members were surprised that we were permitted to visit the retreat, as majority thought that it was closed for veterans only.

Next stop was lunch at the Rosslyn's Bay Waterline.

NEXT TOURS:

Sunday, November 20 - Breakfast and Degani's Bakery, Hill Street, Emu Park.

NOVEMBER Special - A date has yet to be determined for a afternoon trip to Mt. Etna. In a Organised Sunset tour group from the Caves hotel to the Mt. Etna mine site that has a cave that one can witness the bats leaving the caves in thousands, after which we return to the Caves Hotel for Dinner. Will need to book for this one.

Friday, December 2 - Capricorn Christmas Party Friday at Yeppoon Krackers Bowls Club.