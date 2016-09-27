Hockey field location divides Rocky councillors

The proposed site for a second synthetic hockey field at Kalka Shades which was found to be unsuitable due to flooding.

THE future of hockey in the region remains uncertain, with councillors divided on the best location for a complex which could see major tournaments played in Rockhampton.

With only one synthetic turf, the region is blocked from even applying to host state, national and international championships.

The issue seemed sorted in June, when Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt announced almost $1 million for a second wet hybrid synthetic turf at Kalka Shades.

Rockhampton Regional Council had previously given their support, pledging $350,000 for the project and supporting the necessary lease changes which would see one cricket field relocated from Kalka Shades.

But flooding issues at the site forced other options to be considered.

Last month council resolved the second site at Kalka Shades was not suitable and agreed to a proposal to allocate a 115ha block on Olive St, Parkhurst.

Councillors were yesterday asked to approve an allocation of $1,066,280, or 40% of the project cost, as part of the submission of an Expression of Interest to the 2016/17 Local Government Grants and Subsidies program.

This funding would come in addition to the $550,000 over two years council had already allocated in support of the Rockhampton Hockey Association's successful application.

Proposed 115ha site of a sporting complex on Olive St, Parkhurst. Morning Bulletin

A report tabled at the full council meeting confirmed the additional funding would have to be confirmed through the revised budget if the application is successful.

When it comes to site preparation, the report states "actual costs are unknown”, but have been calculated with a contingency.

Councillor Neil Fisher raised concerns over a lack of consultation with Parkhurst resident, saying any decision on whether to submit the application should come after community discussion.

He also asked for all councillors to take part in a site inspection.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the plan to move hockey to the area had already passed council and a site inspection had not yet been possible with conflicting councillor schedules.

Council CEO Evan Pardon said the imminent closing date for the EOI had pushed the discussion forward by several weeks.

Councillor Tony Williams said he was concerned about commitments being made without the backing of full reports, but stressed his support for hockey in the region.

"I just believe things are moving to quick without that background information,” he said.

Cr Rutherford said keeping the complex at Kalka Shades and building one field at Parkhurst was "of absolutely no value” to the association, as it would still prevent them hosting major competitions.

She said while concerns raised were "very valid”, this was an opportunity to move two sporting fields out of a flood zone and missing the EOI deadline would cause issues as one Parkhurst field was just as problematic as none.

Cr Williams said there was still a need to investigate alternate options at Kalka Shades.

But Cr Rutherford said that move would still cost council, with about $1 million needed to replace the cricket pitch which would be lost to the turf.

Council voted in favour of the EOI application, although Cr Williams and Cr Fisher both voting against.