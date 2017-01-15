'Hold his hand': Family arrives for critical passenger in plane crash

THE boyfriends and family members of the two overseas tourists involved in last week's Middle Island plane crash have arrived in Brisbane.

According to 1770 Castaway owner Bruce Rhoades, the company which owned the crashed plane, the deceased 29-year-old UK woman's boyfriend and the critically injured 21-year-old Irish woman's boyfriend are in Queensland.

"Her family has arrived from England ... the boys are pretty positive she was coming out of sedation," Mr Rhoades said of the Irish woman.

"The boys are really nice. They're saying they don't blame Woody (pilot Les Woodall) at all and want to go down and hold his hand."

Mr Rhoades said he and his wife have been checking how the 21-year-old Irish woman is recovering in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital daily.

The crash of one of Mr Rhoades' planes, which he said was caused by engine failure, also left the pilot critically injured and a 13-year-old male from Bundaberg with a broken ankle.

"Woody's out of intensive care but has to get a back operation ... right now they're letting his body heal itself before they do further work on him," Mr Rhoades said. "I'm talking to him every day, he's fine, conscious."

Mr Rhoade's said he has since taken his plane out to see what Mr Woodall may have seen at the time of the accident.

"I know almost precisely where the engine failed ... I wanted to make an appraisal of what his choices were," he said.

"He had a bit of beach in front of him and I saw why he chose to make his turn, (otherwise) the aircraft would have gone in the water."

1770 Castaway plans start its plane operation again on Sunday, 12 days after the crash. Mr Rhoades said his remaining plane will be operating every second day, instead of daily.

"We haven't had any restrictions based on operations at all. Everyone needs the time out to settle their heads," Mr Rhoades said.

"Woody, like me, is a guy who loves flying and he's dead set on getting back."