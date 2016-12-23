Holiday boost for hideaway

ON TEHIR FEET: Fern's Hideaway owners John "Marto” and Genevieve Martin with Jann Stuckey and Mary Carroll at Ferns Hideaway Resort which is open and welcoming visitors.

ALTHOUGH it hasn't been the best year for Byfield accommodation providers, Ferns Hideaway, their Christmas and New Year bookings are looking pretty good.

"We're booked out over Christmas and New Year's Eve which is really good,” business owner John Martin said yesterday.

"It's more local families for us, in the Rockhampton, Biloela radius,” Mr Martin said.

This comes as Capricorn Enterprise released figures which show domestic numbers and their dollar spend continue to grow in the Southern Great Barrier Reef Destination.

Other accommodation providers on the Capricorn Coast are filling up for the Christmas period, although the season is not predicted to be as big as previous years for operators.

The National Visitor Survey results released this week reveal a total of 1.932 million domestic visitors to the SGBRD to the year ending September 2016, which is made up predominantly of holiday/leisure visitors (585,000), those visiting friends and relatives (583,000) and business visitors (627,000).

The SGBR takes in Central Highlands, Rockhampton, Capricorn Coast, Keppel Islands, Gladstone, Town of

1770, Agnes Water, Bundaberg, Bargara and North Burnett.

Mr Martin, who runs Ferns Hideaway with wife Genevieve said the clean-up from ex-tropical cyclone Marcia was ongoing, but most of the property was restored close to its original state.

"We're still recovering from the cyclone, but we're starting to get right back on our feet now,” he said.

"We've cleaned up most of it and have now been able to open up our swimming holes again.

"But it will probably take another six to eight months to get right back to where we were before the cyclone.

"We haven't stopped since that day. Every day we've been cleaning up. The amount of timber on the ground is unbelievable.”

The couple said their January bookings were looking good as well, but there was still room for more, and they always welcomed visitors to

their slice of rainforest paradise.

Capricorn Enterprise

chief executive Mary Carroll said: "A strong winter season right across our destination, from the Sandstone Wilderness areas of Carnarvon Gorge and Sapphire Gemfields through to our pristine SGBR coastline and islands attributed to a 1.2% growth in our interstate market, particularly from Victoria.

"There is a direct correlation between our joint marketing efforts and these positive results,” Ms Carroll said.

Visitor expenditure in

the year ending September 2016 to the SGBR destination reached just over $1 billion and was up 7.2% from the previous year.