Holiday period brings much needed rain to region

DRIP DROP: David Snelling, member of Facebook group Who Got the Rain? snapped this pic in Mount Morgan yesterday morning after he got 5mm of rain.

CENTRAL Queensland locals have taken to Facebook page Who Got the Rain? to celebrate their Christmas downpours.

The rain has been a welcome holiday treat to many, with some areas getting over 50mm on Boxing Day night.

David Snelling from Mount Morgan reported a 5mm fall at his property and Maureen Caunt from Nankin received double that with 10.5mm.

Gary Finn from Yeppoon got a massive 55mm and Deb Robertson from The Caves got 47mm from two storms.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts showers for the remainder of the week with storms likely on Wednesday.

Temperature wise - a 33 degree high is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, before moving up to 34 degrees on Friday and Saturday, then peaking at 35 degrees on Sunday.