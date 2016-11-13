'Holy s**t, my car has been stolen': man witnesses CCTV crime

"HOLY s**t, my car has been stolen” were the awestruck words of a Parkhurst Tavern patron as he witnessed the crime over CCTV.

About 11pm Friday, the owner of a Hilux was sitting at the bar when he saw an unknown offender take off in his ute, which is yet to be found.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said there were currently no suspects, and they do not know which direction he went.

The incident came only hours before the Yaamba Rd venue was broken into.

About 2.20am a security guard noticed a large hole in the window, before he saw two people running from the scene.

The guard reported this to police, who later charged an 18-year-old man from Berserker over the incident.

The man was charged with break and enter.

He was granted bail and will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 30.

Only one hour after the Parkhurst Tavern incident, Red Rooster on Musgrave St, North Rockhampton was broken into about 3.30am.

Two unknown offenders kicked in the back door and stole a couple of cans of drink before the alarm sounded and they ran off.