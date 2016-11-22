Male rider being transporter after horse accident

UPDATE 8.35AM: Authorities have confirmed a male has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson couldn't confirm the extent of the injuries or the age of the man.

UPDATE 7.50AM: LOCAL paramedics are finding it hard to locate the Tyrell Rd property at Alton Downs where a horse has fallen on its rider.

QUEENSLAND Ambulance crews are making their way to an Alton Downs property after a horse fell on top of its rider.

The property is located on Tyrell Rd and occurred at 7.30am.

It's believed the rider is suffering from lower back pain.