Horse mauled in shocking attack

AFTER watching a dog tear the ear off her miniature horse, Kerren Seidel is concerned a child could be the animal's next victim.

It was the second time the dog had allegedly attacked miniature horse Sharnie on a Lakes Creek Rd property Kerren was looking after for a friend.

The first attack left the horse so distressed, her unborn foal died.

But the second attack in early September has left her permanently disfigured.

Although Sharnie wasn't originally Kerren's horse, she has been paying the animal's vet bills and has taken over her care.

While the injuries are nearly healed, Kerren said the horse was still traumatised by the incidents.

The attack came as a shock to Kerren too, as she rushed outside late at night to discover the dog mauling the horse.

Miniature horse Sharnie had its ear ripped off by a dog recently. Chris Ison ROK131016chorse3

Kerren, who is scared of dogs, tried to shoo the animal away and was eventually forced to hit it with a rake before it would back off.

"I hit the dog over the head with a rake because it wouldn't let go of the horse,” she said.

"The dog growled at me then, I couldn't touch it.”

She's concerned it won't be a horse that's attacked next time.

"It's going to get a kid, it honestly should be put down,” Kerren said.

"I witnessed both attacks and I do feel that dog will definitely attack a kid one day.”

Kerren is in the process of completing a dangerous dog form for Rockhampton Regional Council.

Councillor Ellen Smith, chair of the planning and regulatory committee responded to the incident.

"Council has been investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident between a dog and horse on Lakes Creek Road in September,” she said.

"We've been in contact with the owner of the horse and we've recently received a formal statement so we can further investigate or consider any possible actions.”