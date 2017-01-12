HOT PROPERTY: Yeppoon's 'dirt cheap' beach houses star on Today Show

The Today show presenters, from left, Steve Jacobs, Richard Wilkins, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Sylvia Jeffreys. Supplied by Channel 9.

PRISTINE beaches and stunning ocean views all within walking distance for a bargain price.

No, we're not talking about a holiday to Bali, we're talking about beautiful beach front homes in Yeppoon, actually.

So, if you're looking to grab a bargain beach house on the Capricorn Coast in 2017, you better get in quick.

Southerners are beginning to catch on to the great deals going in our patch of paradise, with a huge appeal of paying only a quarter of the price they normally would further south for beach-front homes.

And after yesterday's property story on national TV's Today Show went to air, the secret is out.

The piece focused on finding the best waterfront properties in each state for under $250,000, with Yeppoon mentioned as Queensland's top pick.

96 Crannys Road with stunning pool and ocean views in Inverness, is for sale for $890,000. Shane R Westley

And Yeppoon Real Estate general manager and sales specialist Claudia Coren couldn't agree more.

Ms Coren was beaming with excitement about the outlook in the local market for 2017, with last year's sales volume the best they've seen in seven years.

"There was a lot of sales back in 2007, that's when our prices were quite high, it was the peak of our market," she said.

"We're at the end of another property cycle now, which has brought down those prices creating incredible value.

"In the last three months we've actually had a lot of out-of-town buyers come back into the area, which we haven't seen for a couple of years, and they're looking for those top-end properties.

"They're usually from the Sydney and Melbourne area, and they can't believe the prices you pay for these massive houses with incredible views here."

3 buccaneer Avenue in Lammermoor is taking offers over $999,000. Rebecca O'Grady

As the real estate market on the Capricorn Coast continues to go from strength to strength, buyer confidence has risen and prices are on the move.

Ms Coren said the three hot spots for beach front property on the coast were Cooee Bay, Todd Ave behind Farnborough Beach and Bangalee.

"Cooee Bay is in high demand - anything that comes on the market there typically doesn't last very long," she said.

"There's been a big drive for lifestyle over the last 18 months."

She said the median house price in Cooee Bay last year was only $283,000, which is pretty good for just a hop, skip and a jump to pristine beaches and stunning views.

The highest recorded house price for Cooee Bay was $710,000, with large beachfront units selling over the $1 million mark.

Yeppoon's 29 Callaghan Drive with offers over $999,000 considered. Rebecca O'Grady

"It's been crazy - in the last quarter of last year, especially in December, we sold three times more than normal," she said.

"So the volume of sales has picked up dramatically.

"And now going into January there's been a lot of out of town interest.

"There's a lot of confidence in the local market as well, and with the plans for more development and infrastructure going ahead, it all works together to create a positive outlook."

She said in previous years, the interest in buying stopped around the $550,000 mark, but had now opened up to include the top end market as well.

"Now we're getting interest on all price categories so we need more homes to sell," Ms Coren added.

"The market has tightened as there's not as many properties to choose from, so it becomes more competitive and prices lift, which is very positive news for home owners ."