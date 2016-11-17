HOUSE DONATION: The ultimate act of kindness

PAYING IT FORWARD: The owner of 3318 Emu Park Rd has gifted the six bedroom home to the Leukaemia Foundation.

ONE local man has donated his six-bedroom home, with ocean views, to charity in an effort to pay it forward.

The Emu Park man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has donated his 41ha property on Emu Park Rd to the Leukaemia Foundation as a way of saying thank you to the charity for looking after him when he was a patient in 2002.

The Leukaemia Foundation development officer Lindsay Stokes said the man was diagnosed with blood cancer and stayed with the Leukaemia Foundation for his treatment in Brisbane.

"This is his way of giving back,” he said.

"This is the first time we've had a gift of this magnitude while the donor is still alive but he's off enjoying his life and it's just his way of paying it forward. In December last year he contacted us and told us he wanted to donate his house so the funds from the sale of the house will go to the foundation.”

Lindsay said the funds from the sale will be put back into the Rockhampton region by employing a support worker in the area.

"The proceeds mean we can eventually put a support worker in Rockhampton so the majority of the funds will go back into the region it came from which is the request of the donor,” he said.

"It's going to benefit everybody and support that for many years to come. We're very grateful to him and I can assure you and all the patients who'll get support from the funds donated will be also.”

Professionals Real Estate Emu Park principal Kevin Doolan said the home was worth more than $500,000.

"It's a magnificent setting on the outskirts of Emu Park, 360 degree views of the islands, Coorooman Creek, the coastline and hinterland,” Mr Doolan said.

"We've had a lot of interest in the property.”