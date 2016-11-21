WATCH: Family loses everything after house destroyed by fire

11pm: A FAMILY has lost everything after a fire destroyed their home tonight.

Rockhampton Police Senior Sergeant Ralph Faria said emergency services were called to the Church St, Allenstown, home after neighbours noticed smoke coming from the house about 9.30pm.

He said the occupants of the house were not home at the time, but they did arrive home as fire crews battled with the blaze.

Snr Sgt Faria said the house was destroyed by the blaze and investigations into the cause are now underway.

Emergency services were still at the scene when The Bulletin left at 10.30pm.

Photos View Photo Gallery

10pm: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a house fire in Rockhampton.

Reports indicate the house was engulfed by flames at 9.50pm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service has reported via Twitter that paramedics have responded to a house fire Church St #Allenstown with reports of no injuries.