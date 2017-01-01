House fire "well-involved” at Woorabinda this morning

Queensland Fire and Rescue are at the scene of a large fire burning north of Miles.

A HILL St house in Woorabinda has been engulfed by fire this morning.

The fire was reported to fire authorities at 9.57am, which is believed to have started in a bedroom.

QFES told The Morning Bulletin the original call did come from the resident, and there was believed to be no injuries.

A Woorabinda Rural unit, Baralaba unit and a Moura crew are currently in attendance, trying to stamp out the blaze.

The house was "well-involved” when the fire units arrived.

More details to follow as they become available.