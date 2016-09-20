House unstable after vehicle crashes into it

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are working to stabalise a Yeppoon house, after a car crashed into it this morning.
A QFES spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the scene at 11.20am.
The car had rolled under the corner of a house on Misfeld and Morgan Streets in Yeppoon, taking out one stabilising house post.
Queensland Ambulance Service report no one was injured in the crash.
Paramedics on scene where vehicle has gone into side of house, Morgan st #Yeppoon nil injuries,some ? structural damage reported with house.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) 20 September 2016