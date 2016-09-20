House unstable after vehicle crashes into it

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a Yeppoon house, where a car has rolled.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are working to stabalise a Yeppoon house, after a car crashed into it this morning.

A QFES spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the scene at 11.20am.

The car had rolled under the corner of a house on Misfeld and Morgan Streets in Yeppoon, taking out one stabilising house post.

Queensland Ambulance Service report no one was injured in the crash.